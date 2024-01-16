Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.01

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.01 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 30927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

