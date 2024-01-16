Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 304,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,808. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.92. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.81%.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.