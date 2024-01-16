Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.85).

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.16. The firm has a market cap of £96.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

