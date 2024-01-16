Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,658,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 7,332,368 shares.The stock last traded at $86.31 and had previously closed at $89.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.22). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,765,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.