Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,888,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,368. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8,745.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,131,000 after purchasing an additional 676,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

