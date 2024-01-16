Morgan Stanley Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Equal Weight

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.20. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

MOR stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. MorphoSys has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

