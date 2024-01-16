Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

