Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,289 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.49. 796,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $181.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

