Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 243,897 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,029,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,575,209. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

