Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 11,395 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. 5,846,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,449. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

