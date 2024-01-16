Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,331. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $257.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

