Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises approximately 0.9% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 27.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $362,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $5,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,366.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock worth $30,043,404. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

View Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of U traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,481,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.