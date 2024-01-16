Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.96 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $593.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

