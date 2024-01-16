Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. 1,023,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

