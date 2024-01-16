Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 17,718,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,610,516. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

