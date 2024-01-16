Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock remained flat at $99.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. 171,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,791. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

