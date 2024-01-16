Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 9,169 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 719,992 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

