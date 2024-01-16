Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Village Super Market worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 11,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

