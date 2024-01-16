Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 79,297 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up about 1.1% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 3,607,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,091. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

