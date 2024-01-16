Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $2.83 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Monero has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $100.53 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $154.11 or 0.00358015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,044.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00161549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.04 or 0.00587849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00062116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00194552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,385,177 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

