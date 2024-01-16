Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

