Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.61

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 178235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

