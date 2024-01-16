Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $11.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.62. 97,373,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,702,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $252.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

