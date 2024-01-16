Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,980 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Marriott International comprises 2.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,333. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $228.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.