Mizuho Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $265.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

TEAM stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.56. 1,376,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $249.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,876.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,040 shares of company stock worth $65,042,392 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

