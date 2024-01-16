Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $338,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

