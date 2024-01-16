Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $457.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,050,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

