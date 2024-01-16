Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $154.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

