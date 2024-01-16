Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.76

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 436046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merus

Merus Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

