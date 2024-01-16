Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $37.85

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $40.20. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 6,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

