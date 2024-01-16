Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 18128909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

