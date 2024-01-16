MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $10.76.
MDB Capital Trading Up 16.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.
MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
