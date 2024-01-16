McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $489.77

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $489.77 and last traded at $488.93, with a volume of 251205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $485.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

