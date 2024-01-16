McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

McCoy Global Price Performance

Shares of MCCRF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

