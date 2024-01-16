McAdam LLC Sells 9,845 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,291. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

