McAdam LLC Sells 6,961 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 799.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,592 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.