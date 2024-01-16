McAdam LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,201,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625,911. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

