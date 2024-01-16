McAdam LLC Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,466 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.15% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

PECO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. 145,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,328. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.