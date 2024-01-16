McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,196,000 after buying an additional 16,574,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.