McAdam LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

