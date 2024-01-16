McAdam LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 338,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

PSK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

