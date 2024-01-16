McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $241.34. 300,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $258.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

