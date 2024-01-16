Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

