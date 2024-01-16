Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 866,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 231,666 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 22.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after buying an additional 204,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

