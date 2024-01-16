Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Lion Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.51 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Lion Group $27.06 million 0.07 -$31.56 million N/A N/A

Lion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -142.09% -108.21% -58.25% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Lion Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

