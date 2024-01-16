Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 5,294 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 395,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.