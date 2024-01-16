Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $196,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $86.57. 886,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,689. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

