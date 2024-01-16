Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,297 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,433. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

