Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $13.22 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,000. Ross Stores accounts for about 4.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 136,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,866. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

