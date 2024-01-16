Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRU traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

